Belgian media say teen suspected of slashing mayor's throat

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 3:25 AM

BRUSSELS

Belgian media say a teenager is suspected of killing a city mayor in a cemetery overnight by slashing his throat.

State broadcaster RTBF, citing the crown prosecutor's office, said Tuesday that Alfred Gadenne, the mayor of Mouscron in western Belgium, was found dead in the cemetery near his home.

It said the suspect, an 18-year-old man, apparently acted for personal reasons, without providing further details.

RTBF said that Gadenne, 71, was a popular mayor who personally opened and closed the graveyard each morning and night.

Prime Minister Charles Michel said in a tweet that he had learned with "dread of the brutal death of Alfred Gadenne. All my thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

