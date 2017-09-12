Cambodia opposition says determined to run in 2018 elections

Cambodia National Rescue Party CNRP) lawmakers, Son Chhay, center left, Mu Sochua, center right, together lead a press conference at the party headquarters, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. CNRP on Tuesday held a press conference, saying they remain determined to participant the upcoming general election in July 2018. Prime Minister Hun Sen, on Monday, Sept. 11, threatens to dissolve the main opposition party if it gets involved in legal proceedings against its chief, who was charged with treason last week.