FILE - A Tuesday, July 25, 2017 file photo of Sub Saharan migrants waiting to be rescued by aid workers of Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the Mediterranean Sea, about 15 miles north of Sabratha, Libya. The United Nations’ children’s and migration agencies said Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 that more than three in four of the migrants aged 14-24 report being subjected to forced labor, sexual abuse and other forms of exploitation while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya to Italy.
FILE - A Tuesday, July 25, 2017 file photo of Sub Saharan migrants waiting to be rescued by aid workers of Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the Mediterranean Sea, about 15 miles north of Sabratha, Libya. The United Nations’ children’s and migration agencies said Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 that more than three in four of the migrants aged 14-24 report being subjected to forced labor, sexual abuse and other forms of exploitation while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya to Italy. Santi Palacios, File AP Photo
FILE - A Tuesday, July 25, 2017 file photo of Sub Saharan migrants waiting to be rescued by aid workers of Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the Mediterranean Sea, about 15 miles north of Sabratha, Libya. The United Nations’ children’s and migration agencies said Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 that more than three in four of the migrants aged 14-24 report being subjected to forced labor, sexual abuse and other forms of exploitation while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya to Italy. Santi Palacios, File AP Photo

World

UN: More than ¾ of Europe-bound youth migrants report abuse

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 8:12 PM

GENEVA

More than three out of four of migrants aged 14-24 report being subjected to forced labor, sexual abuse and other forms of exploitation while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya to Italy, the United Nations' children's and migration agencies said in a report Tuesday.

Children from central and southern Africa face more abuse, including discrimination and racism, relative to young migrants from other places, UNICEF and the International Organization for Migration said in the report, "Harrowing Journeys."

Among its recommendations are for European Union authorities to set up "legal migration pathways" for children and youths to reach the continent and to seek alternatives to the detention of young people caught immigrating illegally.

The report was based on accounts from some 22,000 migrants and refugees, about half of them children and youths. It says 77 percent of respondents between the ages 14 and 24 reported having experiencing exploitation — defined as abuse or violence that benefits the perpetrator — that could take the form of sexual exploitation, captivity, forced labor, child marriage, and violence and abuse.

The U.N. migrant agency recently noted a sharp drop-off in crossings on the dangerous sea route between Libya and Italy, where nearly 2,400 people have died so far this year while making the attempt. The "central route," as it is known, is by far the deadliest for migrants across the Mediterranean.

"As we see a significant drop in the numbers of people on the move across the central Mediterranean, we cannot be lulled into believing that fewer children are at risk or fewer lives are being lost," UNICEF spokeswoman Sarah Crow said.

"We are concerned that 'out of sight and out of mind' — in sometimes inaccessible areas — could mean that children and other refugees and migrants will suffer even more," Crow said. "We may not always be able to hear their stories, and their perpetrators will go unpunished."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch 0:40

Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch
Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:47

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond

View More Video