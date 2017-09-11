World

Slovakia's ruling coalition agrees to end government crisis

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 9:58 AM

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia

The leaders of the three parties that form the governing coalition in Slovakia have signed an amendment to their deal to rule together. It ends a crisis that began last month after a junior partner, the ultra-nationalist Slovak National Party, unexpectedly announced it was withdrawing from it.

The Slovak National Party said it wanted to negotiate new rules for the coalition.

The coalition is made up of the leftist Smer-Social Democracy party led by Prime Minister Robert Fico, the Slovak National Party and a party of ethnic Hungarians. It was created after last year's parliamentary election.

Fico said Monday that they have addressed a concern of the Slovak National Party, a lack of communication, and agreed to meet on a regular basis.

