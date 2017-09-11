World

Hungary says Ukraine's new school law hurts minority rights

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 6:18 AM

BUDAPEST, Hungary

Hungary's foreign minister says Ukraine has "stabbed Hungary in the back" with a new education law which "drastically" limits the rights of ethnic minorities to study in their mother tongue.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Monday that he was appealing to the United Nations, the European Union and other international bodies to inform them of the situation and to try to prevent the law from taking effect. There are about 150,000 ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine.

Szijjarto said the law approved by Ukraine's parliament last week is "shameful and disgraceful" and makes it "practically impossible" for ethnic minorities to study in their own language beyond fourth grade.

Poland and Romania, which have sizable minorities in Ukraine, have also expressed concerns or caution about the legislation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch 0:40

Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch
Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:47

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond

View More Video