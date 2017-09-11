The Latest: Taiwan activist pleads guilty in China

In this photo released by Taiwan Association for Human Rights, Lee Ching-yu, wife of detained Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-Che, shows a pass allowing her to enter a courtroom upon arrival at the Yueyang Intermediate People's Court in south China's Hunan province, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Lee Ming-Che is standing trial accused of subversion of state power, the first prosecution of a non-profit worker on criminal charges since Beijing passed a law tightening controls over foreign non-governmental organizations. Taiwan Association for Human Rights via AP)