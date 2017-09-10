Twitter
Twitter

World

Hurricane Irma drains ocean from Bahamas beach, leaves ‘sea gone dry’

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

September 10, 2017 1:07 PM

A viral video posted from the Bahamas show a beach devoid of water as Hurricane Irma sucks water away from shorelines.

“I am in disbelief right now... This is Long Island, Bahamas and the ocean water is missing!!! That's as far as they see,” wrote Twitter user @Kaydi_K.

While it looks like the prelude to a tsunami, the bizarre sight is actually a byproduct of Hurricane Irma, reports The Washington Post. Basically, the storm is so powerful that it’s changing the shape of the ocean, sucking water from its surroundings into the core of the storm.

Twitter user @deejayeasya also posted a photo showing a Bahamas beach devoid of water.

The water should return as the hurricane moves on, the paper says.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch 0:40

Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch
Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:47

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond

View More Video