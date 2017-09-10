Firemen and rescuers work nera the area where five people died following floods in Leghorn, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Torrential rains have pounded Italy, leaving at least 5 dead in the Tuscan port town of Leghorn. State TV said 4 of the dead were family members found in their home’s flooded basement Sunday, and 3 people were missing. In Rome, flooding forced several subway stations to close.
Firemen and rescuers work nera the area where five people died following floods in Leghorn, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Torrential rains have pounded Italy, leaving at least 5 dead in the Tuscan port town of Leghorn. State TV said 4 of the dead were family members found in their home's flooded basement Sunday, and 3 people were missing. In Rome, flooding forced several subway stations to close.
World

Heavy rain, floods lash Italy; at least 5 dead in Tuscany

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 6:38 AM

ROME

Torrential rain in Italy has triggered flooding that killed at least five people in the Tuscan port town of Leghorn.

Italian state television said four of the victims were family members whose bodies were found in their flooded basement on Sunday.

Some Italian media reports put the death toll at six in Leghorn, also known in Italy as Livorno. Mayor Filippo Nogarin said he couldn't immediately confirm the number, but added that casualties could increase because several people were missing.

Nogarin says "a crazy amount of rain" pummeled Leghorn and "the city is literally devastated."

Train service was interrupted in parts of the Tuscan coastal area.

In Rome, which until recently suffered through 3½ months of drought, the downpour made streets resemble fast-moving streams and several subway stations were closed.

