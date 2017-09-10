Heavy rain, floods lash Italy; at least 5 dead in Tuscany

Firemen and rescuers work nera the area where five people died following floods in Leghorn, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Torrential rains have pounded Italy, leaving at least 5 dead in the Tuscan port town of Leghorn. State TV said 4 of the dead were family members found in their home’s flooded basement Sunday, and 3 people were missing. In Rome, flooding forced several subway stations to close. ANSA via AP Alessio Novi