New Zealand to rebuild quake-damaged ChristChurch Cathedral

In this Sept. 5, 2017 photo, tourists pose for a photo near the Feb. 22, 2011 earthquake damaged ChristChurch Cathedral in Christchurch, New Zealand. For more than six years since a deadly earthquake struck Christchurch, the city’s iconic cathedral has sat in ruins in the city center. For many locals, the wreck has become a visual reminder of the infighting that has slowed the city’s broader rebuild. Mark Baker AP Photo