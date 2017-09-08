How many people has Hurricane Irma killed?

More Videos 0:28 During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico Pause 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 0:50 Rep. Vern Buchanan visits Manatee County ahead of Hurricane Irma 0:50 FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath 3:18 See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store 1:37 Wildfires torch dry forests throughout Western U.S. 0:35 Satellite imagery shows 3 hurricanes churning in Atlantic basin 0:49 5-foot rattlesnake caught at Florida power plant 1:23 Hurricane Irma preparations intensify Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Satellite imagery shows 3 hurricanes churning in Atlantic basin Three hurricanes churned through the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean and Gulf this week. Satellite imagery from NASA and the NOAA posted on Friday, September 8, showed Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Katia. The imagery shows as Irma overtook the Caribbean islands and started its track to Florida with Jose tracking behind it.

