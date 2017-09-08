He brought a gun to 1st period — but made a phone call before he planned to open fire

A 15-year-old British boy said he was just “moments away” from opening fire on his classmates after bringing a shotgun and 200 rounds of ammunition to his high school — but decided to turn himself in over the phone instead, a court heard.
Along with the gun and bullets, the boy brought a knife, balaclava and ear plugs to Higham Lane School in Warwickshire as a part of his plan to carry out a high school massacre, according to the Telegraph.
In June, he hid his gun under his pants during his first class, according to the Telegraph, and excused himself to go into another room to make final preparations for his deadly plan.
That’s when he rethought his plot — and called 999, the emergency telephone number for the United Kingdom, according to BBC.
He told the person on the other side of the phone that he felt “white hot anger” and felt like he was about to harm “anyone” he came across.
The call handler, who asked about his mental state, “averted disaster” and told the 15-year-old to take apart his double-barrelled shotgun and place it outside the room, according to BBC.
After the call, a teacher reportedly deescalated the situation until police could arrive.
Looking back, no one expected the boy to concoct such a violent plan.
“In a report given to the court, the deputy head of the school said (the boy) was regarded as a polite, model student,” said Prosecutor Nigel Stelling. “Up to the morning of June 13 neither his parents nor anyone at the school were aware of any significant difficulties.”
Judge Andrew Lockhart, of the Warwick Crown Court, said “a moment in time separated the pupils and staff of this school from being the subject of a terrible event.”
“You have lived a good life and it is plain to me that this event was outside the character that you have exhibited for your whole life,” he said to the boy during his sentencing. “ … You had been suffering social anxiety disorder and severe depression, and had often felt yourself to be angry or hopeless.
“Had you begun to shoot I have no doubt that serious injury and death who have resulted and it is impossible for me to predict how many might have been hit.”
The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, pleaded guilty to possessing a gun with the intent of endangering life — as well as possession of 200 rounds of ammunition and a knife, according to BBC.
