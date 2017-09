At least 13 people were killed and more than 100 others injured when a van rammed into a crowd in Barcelona’s popular Las Ramblas district on Thursday, August 17. Police said the attack, in addition to another that night in the seaside town of Cambrils, was an act of terror. Joe Cooke told Storyful that he heard gunshots and then took out his phone to record as everyone ran for cover. He was filming just 250 meters away from where the van attack began on Las Ramblas boulevard.