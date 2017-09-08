As Irma spins, Cuba evacuates, Floridians empty stores

More Videos 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect Pause 0:40 Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch 0:40 Florida Keys empty out ahead of Hurricane Irma 0:05 Irma aims for Florida 0:40 Florida Keys empties out ahead of Hurricane Irma 1:25 Horses evacuated ahead of Irma 3:18 See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store 3:27 Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:17 Bradenton church gives away free water Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Much of Florida under hurricane watch while Georgia and Carolinas closely monitor Irma The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown. The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown. Meta Viers McClatchy

The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown. Meta Viers McClatchy