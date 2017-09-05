He sold his car for $800 to buy more alcohol. He forgot — and reported it stolen.

It’s common knowledge that you shouldn’t drink and drive, but a New Zealand man learned that it probably isn’t the best idea to drink and sell your car, either.
That’s because he did just that — drunkenly selling his car for $800 one night to buy more alcohol, before forgetting the entire transaction the next morning and telling police someone stole his car, according to the New Zealand Herald.
The man went to a police station in Rotorua, New Zealand, over the weekend and told officers that his car was missing and someone must have stolen it, according to the Telegraph.
The case grew odd when a man who purchased the car contacted police, concerned that the vehicle could possibly be stolen.
“Thankfully the man who bought the car checked the registration the next day on the CarJam website as he was worried it might be stolen,” Dennis Murphy, a senior sergeant with the Rotorua police, said to the Herald.
When he checked the vehicle on CarJam, the man received an alert that it might be stolen, according to the Telegraph, prompting him to come forward to the police.
It soon became apparent that the car wasn’t stolen — just sold while the former owner was heavily intoxicated.
“The man came into the station with the car to let us know what had happened,” Murphy said. “We were able to get in touch with the original owner and told them to sort it out between them.”
Now Murphy has a new warning for drivers.
“The lesson here is don't drink and sell cars,” he said.
