Ship that rescued migrants in Mediterranean to help Rohingya

In this Tuesday, March 5, 2017, file photo, migrants wait to disembark from the "Phoenix," a Malta-based Migrant Offshore Aid Station, in the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy. The MOAS aid group, who has plucked tens of thousands of migrants from the Mediterranean with its rescue ship, is shifting operations to Southeast Asia to help Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar. Francesco Malavolta, File AP Photo