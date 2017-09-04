Polish minister: EU leaders erasing Poles from WWII memory

File- In this June 21, 2017 file photo Poland's Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz speaks during a ceremony, marking the arrival of new U.S.-made government jets in Warsaw, Poland, Macierewicz on Monday Sept. 4, 2017 accused the leaders of Germany and France of trying to "erase" the tragic fate Poland suffered during World War II at German hands "from the historical memory of Europe." The remark comes amid growing tensions between Poland's conservative-nationalist government and Germany, France and the European Union, whose leaders have recently criticized what they see as democratic backsliding by the Polish government. Alik Keplicz,file AP Photo