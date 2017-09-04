A plenary session of the BRICS Summit is held in Xiamen, Fujian province, China Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Five major emerging economies opened a summit Monday to map out their future course, with host Chinese President Xi Jinping calling on them to play a bigger role in world governance, reject protectionism and inject new energy into tackling the gap between the world's wealthy and developing nations.
World

BRICS countries express concern over several terror groups

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 4:38 AM

XIAMEN, China

An Indian spokeswoman says five major emerging economies meeting in China have agreed to strengthen cooperation against a range of terrorist groups.

The Xiamen Declaration adopted by the BRICS countries, which comprise Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expressed concern about the Haqqani network that is active in Afghanistan.

Other organizations mentioned included the Pakistani militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, accused by Beijing of fomenting unrest in the northeastern region of Xinjiang.

The statement said nations should unite to fight the groups in accordance with the principles of international law, but emphasized the importance of not interfering in the sovereign affairs of individual states.

Indian official Preeti Saran confirmed the text of the declaration posted online.

