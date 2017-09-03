World

September 3, 2017 7:18 AM

Italy police nab refugee as last suspect in beach gang rape

The Associated Press
ROME

Police in Italy say they've arrested a Congolese refugee as the fourth suspect in gang rapes at a beach resort.

Rimini police chief Maurizio Improta says the man was caught Sunday morning on a train about to leave a nearby town. On Saturday, the other three suspects, all minors, including two Moroccan teenage brothers, were detained in the rape of a Polish tourist, the savage beating of her companion and the rape of a Peruvian woman shortly after the first attack.

Improta said the brothers turned themselves in after surveillance camera video showing the suspects was made public. The third suspect, from Nigeria, was detained Saturday night near Rimini.

Sky TG24 TV said the Congolese man arrived in Italy as a rescued migrant in 2015.

Related content

World

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Volunteers distribute donations to recovering Centre Lake flood victims 1:14

Volunteers distribute donations to recovering Centre Lake flood victims

Pause
Police trying to identify shooting suspect 1:13

Police trying to identify shooting suspect

Though she lives nearby, here's why a Bradenton woman decided to attend an Art Walk 0:30

Though she lives nearby, here's why a Bradenton woman decided to attend an Art Walk

State emergency management director visits flood site in Manatee 2:06

State emergency management director visits flood site in Manatee

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback 2:49

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback

Former addicts recall Narcan experiences as Manatee County plans to increase supply 3:49

Former addicts recall Narcan experiences as Manatee County plans to increase supply

Animals rescued after Harvey.mp4 1:24

Animals rescued after Harvey.mp4

Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column 4:28

Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:47

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond

Scenes of panic and chaos after Barcelona van attack 0:46

Scenes of panic and chaos after Barcelona van attack

  • Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch

    Video shows a crocodile that goes by the name of "Bone Crusher" eating his lunch at the Australian Reptile Park.

Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch

View more video

World