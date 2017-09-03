World

September 3, 2017 7:05 AM

Report: Iran sent warnings to US aircraft twice in 6 months

The Associated Press
TEHRAN, Iran

Iran's Arabic language TV station al-Alam is reporting that the country's air defense base sent two warnings in the last six months to U.S. spy aircraft that approached Iranian airspace.

The TV's website quoted the country's chief of air defense, Brig. Gen. Farzad Esmaili, as saying Iran warned a U2 reconnaissance aircraft on March 21. He did not mention the location.

He also said the country's air defense warned an American drone on Aug. 26.

Gen. Esmaili says: "We do not allow such rabid aircrafts to enter our territory and if necessary, will not hesitate to destroy them."

Iran has repeatedly announced such activities over the past years to demonstrate the capabilities of the country's armed forces.

Related content

World

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Volunteers distribute donations to recovering Centre Lake flood victims 1:14

Volunteers distribute donations to recovering Centre Lake flood victims

Pause
Police trying to identify shooting suspect 1:13

Police trying to identify shooting suspect

Though she lives nearby, here's why a Bradenton woman decided to attend an Art Walk 0:30

Though she lives nearby, here's why a Bradenton woman decided to attend an Art Walk

Former addicts recall Narcan experiences as Manatee County plans to increase supply 3:49

Former addicts recall Narcan experiences as Manatee County plans to increase supply

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker 1:12

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:47

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond

Scenes of panic and chaos after Barcelona van attack 0:46

Scenes of panic and chaos after Barcelona van attack

Watch the aftermath after a van runs into a crowd in Barcelona 0:15

Watch the aftermath after a van runs into a crowd in Barcelona

'Immigrant' lion cub is a tiny miracle 1:51

'Immigrant' lion cub is a tiny miracle

Guam governor says there's no threat from North Korea for island 1:58

Guam governor says there's no threat from North Korea for island

  • Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch

    Video shows a crocodile that goes by the name of "Bone Crusher" eating his lunch at the Australian Reptile Park.

Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch

View more video

World