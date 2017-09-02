World

September 2, 2017 12:02 PM

Venezuela opposition activist says barred from traveling

The Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela

Prominent Venezuelan opposition activist Lilian Tintori says she has been barred from leaving the country for planned meetings with leaders from France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Tintori posted a photo on Twitter of herself at Caracas' international airport Saturday holding a document ordering the seizure of her passport. The previous day she was ordered to appear before a judge on Tuesday to answer questions about a large sum of cash found in her vehicle.

She alleged that she is being kept from traveling because President Nicolas Maduro doesn't want her to speak about Venezuela's humanitarian crisis.

Tintori is the wife of the nation's best-known opposition activist, Leopoldo Lopez. He spent three years in a military prison before being released in July and placed under house arrest.

