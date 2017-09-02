World

September 2, 2017 4:40 AM

Russian minister criticizes Moldova's call for troop pullout

The Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania

Russia's foreign minister has criticized a move by Moldova to call for the removal of Russian troops from a pro-Russia separatist region at an upcoming U.N. meeting.

Moldova's Radio Chisinau on Saturday cited Sergey Lavrov as saying the move was "inspired from abroad," an apparent reference to the U.S. and the European Union. Lavrov said it could destabilize the region.

Russia has 1,000 troops and 500 peacekeepers stationed in Trans-Dniester, which broke away from Moldova in 1990, fearing reunification with neighboring Romania. About 1,500 people died in a 1992 civil war there.

Moldova's ambassador to the U.N., Victor Moraru, recently asked the U.N. to discuss Russian troop withdrawal from Trans-Dniester on the sidelines of the Sept. 12 General Assembly in New York, something Russia opposes.

Related content

World

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 3:53

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

Pause
Police trying to identify shooting suspect 1:13

Police trying to identify shooting suspect

Over 2000 water rescues in the wake of catastrophic flooding from Harvey 1:44

Over 2000 water rescues in the wake of catastrophic flooding from Harvey

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker 1:12

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:38

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:47

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond

Scenes of panic and chaos after Barcelona van attack 0:46

Scenes of panic and chaos after Barcelona van attack

Watch the aftermath after a van runs into a crowd in Barcelona 0:15

Watch the aftermath after a van runs into a crowd in Barcelona

'Immigrant' lion cub is a tiny miracle 1:51

'Immigrant' lion cub is a tiny miracle

Guam governor says there's no threat from North Korea for island 1:58

Guam governor says there's no threat from North Korea for island

  • Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch

    Video shows a crocodile that goes by the name of "Bone Crusher" eating his lunch at the Australian Reptile Park.

Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch

View more video

World