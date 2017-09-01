Back from watery grave: car stolen in 1979, owner, reuniting

This undated photo released on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 by Gendarmerie Nationale shows a Peugeot 104 recovered this week in France's Champagne country, 38 years after it was stolen. Teeming with crayfish, the car was in surprisingly good shape and is expected to be reunited soon with its original owner. In a Facebook posting, police said the pond owner alerted officers in Chalons-en-Champagne, 160 kilometers

100 miles) east of Paris, on Monday about the discovery. The car became visible because drought dropped the water level.