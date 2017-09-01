Police guard the Supreme Court building ahead of an expected verdict in the presidential election petition in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Kenya's Supreme Court has been hearing veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga's challenge to President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election earlier this month.
Police guard the Supreme Court building ahead of an expected verdict in the presidential election petition in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Kenya's Supreme Court has been hearing veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga's challenge to President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election earlier this month. Ben Curtis AP Photo

World

The Latest: Kenya court overturns president's election win

The Associated Press

September 01, 2017 4:55 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

The Latest on Kenya's presidential election court challenge (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Kenya's Supreme Court has overturned the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta, citing irregularities in last month's election. The court has called for a new election within 60 days.

Opposition candidate Raila Odinga had claimed that the electronic voting results were hacked into and manipulated in favor of Kenyatta, who won a second term with 54 percent of the vote.

Kenyans had been braced for another round of protests if the court upholds Kenyatta's victory.

Odinga had unsuccessfully challenged the results of the 2013 vote.

___

10:45 a.m.

Kenya's Supreme Court is expected to rule shortly on the opposition's challenge to last month's presidential election.

Opposition candidate Raila Odinga claims that the electronic voting results were hacked into and manipulated in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who won a second term.

Kenyans are braced for another round of protests if the court upholds Kenyatta's victory. Police are deployed in the capital. Human rights groups have said police killed at least 24 people in unrest that followed the Aug. 8 vote.

Kenya's electoral commission has said there was a hacking attempt but it failed. International election observers have said they saw no interference with the vote.

Unease around the election rose when the official who oversaw the electronic voting system was found tortured and killed days before the vote.

