Kenya court nullifies president's win, calls for new vote

Police guard the Supreme Court building ahead of an expected verdict in the presidential election petition in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Kenya's Supreme Court has been hearing veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga's challenge to President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election earlier this month.
Opposition presidential candidate Raila Odinga, right, and his running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka sit, at the Kenya Supreme Court, in Nairobi, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Kenya's Supreme Court has overturned President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election dismissing backing a petition by veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga who claimed votes had been manipulated to deny him victory.
Opposition presidential candidate Raila Odinga, centre and his running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, left, with their lawyer James Orengo, right, at the Kenya Supreme Court, in Nairobi, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Kenya's Supreme Court has overturned President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election dismissing backing a petition by veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga who claimed votes had been manipulated to deny him victory.
Opposition presidential candidate Raila Odinga, right, and his running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, left, at the Supreme Court, in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Kenya's Supreme Court has overturned President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election dismissing backing a petition by veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga who claimed votes had been manipulated to deny him victory.
Kenyan Supreme Court judges, from left to right, Njoki Ndung'u, Jackton Ojwang, Deputy Chief Justice Philomela Mwilu, Chief Justice David Maraga, Smokin Wanjala and Isaac Lenaola preside to deliver the election petition judgement, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 in Nairobi, Kenya. Kenya's Supreme Court has overturned President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election dismissing backing a petition by veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga who claimed votes had been manipulated to deny him victory.
Kenyan Supreme Court judges, Chief Justice David Maraga, right, deliver the election petition judgement, watched by Philomela Mwilu, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 in Nairobi, Kenya. Kenya's Supreme Court has overturned President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election dismissing backing a petition by veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga who claimed votes had been manipulated to deny him victory.
Opposition presidential candidate Raila Odinga, centre, reacts at the Kenya Supreme Court, in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Kenya's Supreme Court has overturned President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election dismissing backing a petition by veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga who claimed votes had been manipulated to deny him victory.
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga celebrate after hearing the verdict, on a street opposite the Supreme Court in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Kenya's Supreme Court on Friday nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta's election win last month and called for new elections within 60 days, shocking a country that had been braced for further protests by opposition supporters.
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga celebrates in front of a police barrier after hearing the verdict, on a street opposite the Supreme Court in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Kenya's Supreme Court on Friday nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta's election win last month and called for new elections within 60 days, shocking a country that had been braced for further protests by opposition supporters.
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga celebrate in Uhuru Park, some carrying Kenyan flags and posters of Odinga, as they celebrate after hearing the verdict in Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Kenya's Supreme Court on Friday nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta's election win last month and called for new elections within 60 days, shocking a country that had been braced for further protests by opposition supporters.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 file photo, Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta casts his ballot, accompanied by his wife Margaret, center-left, in Gatundu, north of Nairobi, in Kenya. Kenya's Supreme Court on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 nullified Kenyatta's election win last month as unconstitutional and called for new elections within 60 days, shocking a country that had been braced for further protests by opposition supporters.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 file photo, Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, center, shakes hands with supporters, accompanied by his wife Margaret, center-left, after casting his vote in Gatundu, north of Nairobi, in Kenya. Kenya's Supreme Court on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 nullified Kenyatta's election win last month as unconstitutional and called for new elections within 60 days, shocking a country that had been braced for further protests by opposition supporters.
Kenyan Supreme Court judges from left, Njoki Ndung'u, Jackton Ojwang, Deputy Chief Justice Philomela Mwilu, Chief Justice David Maraga, Smokin Wanjala and Isaac Lenaola deliver the verdict on a petition challenging the presidential election result, at the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Kenya's Supreme Court on Friday nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta's election win last month and called for new elections within 60 days, shocking a country that had been braced for further protests by opposition supporters.
Opposition leader Raila Odinga, center, pauses before addressing his supporters as he leaves the Supreme Court in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Kenya's Supreme Court on Friday nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta's election win last month and called for new elections within 60 days, shocking a country that had been braced for further protests by opposition supporters.
Opposition leader Raila Odinga raises a fist as a sign of victory to his supporters as he leaves the Supreme Court in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Kenya's Supreme Court on Friday nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta's election win last month and called for new elections within 60 days, shocking a country that had been braced for further protests by opposition supporters.
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga celebrates in front of a police line after hearing the verdict, on a street opposite the Supreme Court in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Kenya's Supreme Court on Friday nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta's election win last month and called for new elections within 60 days, shocking a country that had been braced for further protests by opposition supporters.
