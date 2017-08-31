This notice released on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, by Gendarmerie Nationale shows a call for witnesses and an undated portrait of a missing girl, Maelys, The notice, released on the Gendarmerie Nationale Twitter account, reads in French: "Call for witnesses" - "Worrying disappearance of a minor". French police are widening their search for a 9-year-old girl who disappeared during a wedding in the Alps, combing woods and streams and questioning more potential witnesses.
World

France: Man reported detained in missing 9-year-old case

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 6:59 AM

PARIS

French media reports say police have detained a man in connection with the search for a nine-year-old girl who went missing at a wedding party in the Alps.

A photo and description of the girl has been posted and tweeted across France since her weekend disappearance, and the local prosecutor opened a kidnapping investigation. The girl has been publicly identified only by her first name, Maelys.

BFM-TV reported that the man detained on Thursday had been seen around the wedding site in Pont-de-Beauvoisin, some 85 kilometers from Lyon in southeastern France.

No further information was immediately available on the detained man.

