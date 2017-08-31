US flies bombers, fighters in show of force against N.Korea

FILE - In this combination of file photos, top: U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers fly over Japan on July 8, 2017, in this photo released by the Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan; and two U.S. Air Force F-35 jets arrive at Hill Air Force Base in Utah, on Sept. 2, 2015. Two U.S. B-1B supersonic bombers and four F-35 stealth fighter jets joined four South Korean F-15 fighters in live-fire exercises at a military field in eastern South Korea that simulated precision strikes against the North's "core facilities," an official from Seoul's Defense Ministry said on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017.

The Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan via AP and Rick Bowmer, Files)