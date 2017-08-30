U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends a joint press conference with Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, following their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends a joint press conference with Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, following their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Nasser Nasser AP Photo

UN chief takes helicopter tour of Israel-Gaza border

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 3:36 AM

JERUSALEM

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has taken a helicopter tour of the Israel-Gaza border, viewing the volatile front from the air before visiting the isolated territory.

Guterres was accompanied Wednesday by Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, and Aviv Kochavi, Israel's deputy military chief. Danon warned Guterres that Gaza's Hamas rulers have been exploiting international humanitarian aid to dig tunnels aimed at attacking Israel. He says: "Instead of working to ensure a better future for their children, Hamas has turned the residents of Gaza into hostages."

Guterres met local Israeli residents before heading to Gaza.

Guterres is on his first visit to the region since taking office at the beginning of the year. His meetings with Israeli and Palestinian leaders are aimed at encouraging the resumption of peace talks.

