School must provide non-pork lunches for Jewish and Muslim students, court rules

A French court has ruled that schools must provide non-pork lunches for Jewish and Muslim students who do not eat it.
The city of Chalon-sur-Saone decided in 2015 not to serve pork alternatives for students that don’t consume the meat, according to the Guardian. Many don’t do so because of religious reasons, but the ruling judge said that aspect of the case did not concern him. Instead, he said that the fact that many Muslim children were going without lunch was not “in the interests of the children.”
The Muslim Legal Defense League in France challenged the absence of non-pork meals in 2015, calling the decision “illegal, discriminatory and a violation of the freedom of conscience and religion.”
City officials said they plan to appeal the decision, and objected to the fact that it came just before the school year was set to start.
“The decision comes only a few days before the start of the term. It is materially impossible for the town of Chalon-sur-Saone to change the operation of a public service in such a short time without risking the continuity of that service,” Chalon-sur-Saone Mayor Gilles Platret said in a statement.
The mayor argued that not serving pork was in keeping with the French tradition of secularism.
In Arizona earlier this year, a Muslim mother objected to her daughter’s school serving her lunches that contain pork, according to Tuscon News Now. The school said that it was not obligated to cater to a particular student’s religious observances, and the family could pack the girl a lunch to ensure she would not inadvertently consume pork. Because the daughter didn’t “wear the traditional clothes” the school said it wasn’t obvious the second-grader was Muslim and shouldn’t be served pork.
