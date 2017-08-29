UN Security Council 'strongly condemns' NKorea missile test

The U.N. Security Council strongly condemned North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday, reiterating demands for Pyongyang to halt its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs.
The U.N.'s most powerful body approved the statement after an emergency meeting on the missile test, calling North Korea's actions "outrageous." The missile flight came less than a month after the council imposed its toughest-yet sanctions on North Korea.
The statement doesn't discuss any potential new sanctions but calls for strict implementation of existing ones.
"The Security Council, resolute in its commitment to a denuclearized Korean Peninsula, emphasizes the vital importance of immediate, concrete actions by the DPRK to reduce tensions in the Korean Peninsula and beyond," the council said, using an acronym for the nation's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
The council also said it was committed to a peaceful, diplomatic and political solution to the situation.
Going into Tuesday's meeting, ambassadors from several countries said they wanted to discuss what next steps to take, but first of all to show that the international community was united in firmly rebuking the missile test.
"This demonstrates the unity of the security council and sends a strong message to North Korea that the international community will not accept" its behavior, Japanese Ambassador Koro Bessho said as the closed-door discussion evolved into an open meeting.
Added U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley: "It is time for North Korea to recognize the danger they are putting themselves in."
North Korea isn't on the 15-member council. While it was meeting in New York, Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency said leader Kim Jong Un expressed "great satisfaction" with the launch and called for more ballistic missile tests targeting the Pacific Ocean.
The agency cast the missile test as a response to ongoing U.S.-South Korean military exercises, annual drills that North Korea sees as a rehearsal for invasion. The U.S. says their only purpose is to improve readiness to defend South Korea and maintain stability on the Korean peninsula.
North Korea had requested a Security Council meeting about the exercises last week.
Instead, the council met at the urging of the U.S., Japan and South Korea after Tuesday's launch, which sent a missile — designed to carry a nuclear payload — almost 1,700 miles (2,700 kilometers) into the Pacific Ocean and triggered alert warnings as it soared over northern Japan.
