World

June 29, 2017 2:39 AM

Vietnam puts prominent blogger on trial for anti-state acts

The Associated Press
HANOI, Vietnam

A lawyer says a prominent Vietnamese blogger is being tried for her Facebook posts that prosecutors say distorted government policies and defamed the regime.

Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh, who is known as Mother Mushroom, was accused of conducting propaganda against the Communist government, an offense that carries up to 12 years in prison.

Lawyer Le Van Luan said prosecutors proposed a sentence of eight to 10 years in prison for Quynh, who maintained her innocence in the Thursday morning proceedings.

Security around the courthouse in south central Khanh Hoa province was tight.

Quynh was arrested in October when she was visiting a fellow activist in prison.

In March, she received the International Women of Courage Award by the U.S. State Department.

