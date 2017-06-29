China's Xi in Hong Kong for anniversary as protests planned

A pro-democracy activist is detained by police officers after he climbed up to a giant flower statue bequeathed by Beijing in 1997 in Golden Bauhinia Square of Hong Kong Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Hong Kong is planning a big party as it marks 20-years under Chinese rule, ceded from British rule.
Vincent Yu
AP Photo
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung is detained by police officers after he climb up to a giant flower statue bequeathed by Beijing in 1997 in Golden Bauhinia Square of Hong Kong Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Hong Kong is planning a big party as it marks 20-years under Chinese rule, ceded from British rule.
A pro-democracy activist is arrested by police officers after he climbed up to a giant flower statue bequeathed by Beijing in 1997 in Golden Bauhinia Square of Hong Kong Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Hong Kong is planning a big party as it marks 20-years under Chinese rule, ceded from British rule.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, front center, arrives at Hong Kong's airport, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Hong Kong is planning a big party as it marks 20 years under Chinese rule. But many people in the former British colony are not in the mood to celebrate. Fireworks, a gala variety show and Chinese military displays are among the official events planned to coincide with a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping starting Thursday for the occasion.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, center right, and wife Peng Liyuan arrived at Hong Kong's airport, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Xi was greeted by supporters waving red Hong Kong and Chinese flags as he arrived Thursday to mark two decades since China took control in the former British colony.
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks after arrived at Hong Kong's airport, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Xi was greeted by supporters waving red Hong Kong and Chinese flags as he arrived Thursday to mark two decades since China took control in the former British colony.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan waves after arrived at Hong Kong's airport, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Hong Kong is planning a big party as it marks 20 years under Chinese rule. But many people in the former British colony are not in the mood to celebrate. Fireworks, a gala variety show and Chinese military displays are among the official events planned to coincide with a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping starting Thursday for the occasion.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, speaks after arriving at Hong Kong's airport, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Hong Kong is planning a big party as it marks 20 years under Chinese rule. But many people in the former British colony are not in the mood to celebrate. Fireworks, a gala variety show and Chinese military displays are among the official events planned to coincide with a visit by Xi starting Thursday for the occasion.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, accompanied by Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, rear left, and chief executive-elect Carrie Lam, rear right, arrives at Hong Kong's airport, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Hong Kong is planning a big party as it marks 20 years under Chinese rule. But many people in the former British colony are not in the mood to celebrate. Fireworks, a gala variety show and Chinese military displays are among the official events planned to coincide with a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping starting Thursday for the occasion.
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves after arriving at Hong Kong's airport, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Hong Kong is planning a big party as it marks 20 years under Chinese rule. But many people in the former British colony are not in the mood to celebrate. Fireworks, a gala variety show and Chinese military displays are among the official events planned to coincide with a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping starting Thursday for the occasion.
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong is detained by police officers after he climb up to a giant flower statue bequeathed by Beijing in 1997 in Golden Bauhinia Square of Hong Kong Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Hong Kong is planning a big party as it marks 20-years under Chinese rule, ceded from Britain.
China's President Xi Jinping, right, talks with Hong Kong's outgoing Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying during a meeting at a hotel in Hong Kong Thursday, June 29, 2017. Xi was greeted by supporters waving red Hong Kong and Chinese flags as he arrived Thursday to mark two decades since China took control of the former British colony and to inaugurate new Chief Executive Carrie Lam on July 1.
Pool Photo via AP
China's President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying
not pictured) during a meeting at a hotel in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Hong Kong is planning a big party as it marks 20 years under Chinese rule. But many people in the former British colony are not in the mood to celebrate. Fireworks, a gala variety show and Chinese military displays are among the official events planned to coincide with a visit by Xi starting Thursday for the occasion.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaks after his arrival at Hong Kong's airport, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Hong Kong is planning a big party as it marks 20 years under Chinese rule. But many people in the former British colony are not in the mood to celebrate. Fireworks, a gala variety show and Chinese military displays are among the official events planned to coincide with a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping starting Thursday for the occasion.
Former Hong Kong Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa, left, chats with chief executive-elect Carrie Lam, after Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived at Hong Kong's airport, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Hong Kong is planning a big party as it marks 20 years under Chinese rule. But many people in the former British colony are not in the mood to celebrate. Fireworks, a gala variety show and Chinese military displays are among the official events planned to coincide with a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping starting Thursday for the occasion.
Police boats patrol at Victoria Habour near the hotel where Chinese President Xi Jinping is staying at after his arrival in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Xi was greeted by supporters waving red Hong Kong and Chinese flags as he arrived Thursday to mark two decades since China took control in the former British colony.
A body guard stands before Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at Hong Kong's airport, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Hong Kong is planning a big party as it marks 20 years under Chinese rule. But many people in the former British colony are not in the mood to celebrate. Fireworks, a gala variety show and Chinese military displays are among the official events planned to coincide with a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping starting Thursday for the occasion.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, second from left in rear, and his wife Peng Liyuan receive flowers after arriving at Hong Kong's airport, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Hong Kong is planning a big party as it marks 20 years under Chinese rule. But many people in the former British colony are not in the mood to celebrate. Fireworks, a gala variety show and Chinese military displays are among the official events planned to coincide with a visit by Xi starting Thursday for the occasion.
A government helicopter flies over a commercial building while motorcade with Chinese President Xi Jinping drive past after he arrived in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 29, 2017. China's President Xi Jinping was greeted by supporters waving red Hong Kong and Chinese flags as he arrived Thursday to mark two decades since China took control in the former British colony.
A motorcade carrying Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen after he arrived in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Xi was greeted by supporters waving red Hong Kong and Chinese flags as he arrived Thursday to mark two decades since China took control in the former British colony.
China's President Xi Jinping, left, shakes hands with Hong Kong's outgoing chief executive Leung Chun-ying during a meeting at a hotel in Hong Kong Thursday, June 29, 2017. Xi was greeted by supporters waving red Hong Kong and Chinese flags as he arrived Thursday to mark two decades since China took control of the former British colony and to inaugurate new chief executive Carrie Lam on July 1.
Pool Photo via AP
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, left, speaks with China's President Xi Jinping during a meeting at a hotel in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Hong Kong is planning a big party as it marks 20 years under Chinese rule. But many people in the former British colony are not in the mood to celebrate. Fireworks, a gala variety show and Chinese military displays are among the official events planned to coincide with a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping starting Thursday for the occasion.
China's President Xi Jinping, center, waits to meet with Hong Kong's outgoing Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying at a hotel in Hong Kong Thursday, June 29, 2017. Xi was greeted by supporters waving red Hong Kong and Chinese flags as he arrived Thursday to mark two decades since China took control of the former British colony and to inaugurate new Chief Executive Carrie Lam on July 1.
Pool Photo via AP
