Tensions escalate with North Korea

Tensions are dangerously high between North Korea and the United States, with Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un threatening war with the U.S. In photo, left, Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Right, President Donald Trump crosses his arms after speaking on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Wong Maye-E, Pablo Martinez Monsivais
AP
This image made from video of still images broadcast in a news bulletin by North Korea’s KRT on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, shows what was said to be a “Combined Fire Demonstration” held to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the North Korean army, in Wonsan, North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this photo.
AP
U.S. Pacific Command Commander Adm. Harry Harris, Jr. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, before a House Armed Services Committee hearing on North Korea.
Manuel Balce Ceneta
AP
House Armed Services Committee Chairman Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, listens to testimony from U.S. Pacific Command Commander Adm. Harry Harris, Jr. during his committee’s hearing on North Korea, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Manuel Balce Ceneta
AP
This image made from video of a still image broadcast in a news bulletin by North Korea’s KRT on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, shows what was said to be a “Combined Fire Demonstration” held to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the North Korean army, in Wonsan, North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this photo.
AP
The nuclear-powered submarine USS Michigan approaches to join the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in drills near the Korean Peninsula, at Busan port in Busan, South Korea, Tuesday, April 25, 2017. North Korea marks the founding anniversary of its military on Tuesday, and South Korea and its allies are bracing for the possibility that it could conduct another nuclear test or launch an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time.
Jo Jung-ho
AP
This photo provided by South Korean Defense Ministry shows the destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer during a joint exercises between the United States and South Korea in South Korea’s West Sea Tuesday, April 25, 2017. South Korea’s military said Tuesday that North Korea held major live-fire drills in an area around its eastern coastal town of Wonsan as it marked the anniversary of the founding of its military.
AP/South Korean Defense Ministry
U.S. Air Force’s A-10 attack aircrafts prepare to take off at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Tuesday, April 25, 2017. South Korea’s military said Tuesday that North Korea held major live-fire drills in an area around its eastern coastal town of Wonsan as it marked the anniversary of the founding of its military.
Hong Hae-in
AP
In this April 21, 2017 photo, South Korean army’s multiple launch rocket systems fire during a South Korea-U.S. joint military live-fire drill at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea, near the border with the North Korea.
Ahn Young-joon
AP
In this April 21, 2017 photo, South Korean air force FA-50 fighters drop bombs during a South Korea-U.S. joint military live-fire drill at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea, near the border with the North Korea.
Ahn Young-joon
AP
South Koreans stage a rally welcoming a visit of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence as they wait for his arrival near the house of South Korea’s acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 17, 2017. Pence declared Monday the “era of strategic patience is over” with North Korea, expressing impatience with the unwillingness of the regime to move toward ridding itself of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.
Ahn Young-joon
AP
In this Monday, April 17, 2017, photo, two North Korean soldiers look at the south side as a South Korean soldier, center, stand guard while U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visited the border village of Panmunjom which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, South Korea.
Lee Jin-man
AP
Missiles are paraded across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country’s late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
Wong Maye-E
AP
Soldiers march across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country’s late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
Wong Maye-E
AP
A submarine-launched ballistic missile is displayed during a military parade in central Pyongyang on Saturday, April 15, 2017. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Saturday showcased its military muscles by parading all of its most-advanced ballistic and tactic missiles, including a submarine-launched ballistic missile which could strike targets 1000 km away.
Zhu Longchuan
TNS/Zuma/Xinhua
Military jets form the numbers 105, during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country’s late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
Wong Maye-E
AP
Women soldiers march across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country’s late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
Wong Maye-E
AP
In a photo provided by the Pentagon, the USS Carl Vinson, accompanied by, from left, the USS Michael Murphy and Lake Champlain, underway in the Indian Ocean on April 14, 2017. South Koreans felt bewildered and cheated by news that the Carl Vinson was not in fact en route to the region, as the Trump administration had claimed during heightened tensions with North Korea.
US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
NYT
North Korean soldiers attend the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, while in the background, portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Un are seen, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Wong Maye-E
AP
A school teacher and young children walk past apartment blocks along Ryomyong street, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Wong Maye-E
AP
This satellite image released and notated by Airbus Defense & Space and 38 North on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, shows the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in North Korea.
Airbus Defense & Space/38 North/Pleiades CNES/Spot Image
AP