Chinese weatherman struck by lightning while on air

A Chinese weatherman made news around the world after being hit by lightning during a live broadcast.
What is happening in Venezuela?

World

What is happening in Venezuela?

Venezuelans have been taking to the streets since early April demanding elections, the sacking of Supreme Court judges and freedom for political prisoners. Hundreds of people have been arrested and a handful have been killed during the widespread protests.

Van crashes into roadside grocery shop

World

Van crashes into roadside grocery shop

A van lost control and rammed into a roadside grocery shop in Central Market in Mangaluru, India. The shop owner and pickup van driver escaped with minor injuries but the grocery shop has been completely destroyed.

Examining North Korea’s missiles

World

Examining North Korea’s missiles

At a recent military parade, North Korea displayed several missiles at a time of heightened tensions with the United States. Here's a closer look at what some of them are designed to do.

Expedition 50 returns to Earth

World

Expedition 50 returns to Earth

ISS Expedition 50 came to a end for Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA and Flight Engineers Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko of the Russian space agency Roscosmos as they returned to Earth on Monday, April 10, 2017 landing in the remote town of Dzhezkazgan in Kazakhstan.

Panic after Stockholm terror attack

World

Panic after Stockholm terror attack

A truck drove into pedestrians in central Stockholm and then crashed into an upscale department store on Friday, April 7, 2017 causing multiple injuries and fatalities.

Russia cockpit video of damaged Syria base

World

Russia cockpit video of damaged Syria base

The Russian military on Friday said that it will help Syria beef up its air defenses after the US strike on an air base of Shayrat in central Syria. The Russia Ministry of Defense released footage of the base immediately after the attack. Russia Ministry of Defense spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Friday that a "complex of measures" to strengthen Syrian air defenses will be put in place shortly to help "protect the most sensitive Syrian infrastructure facilities."

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

World

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

The United States fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria on Thursday night, April 6, 2017, in retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians, U.S. officials said.

Nation & World Videos