Chinese weatherman struck by lightning while on air

Venezuelans have been taking to the streets since early April demanding elections, the sacking of Supreme Court judges and freedom for political prisoners. Hundreds of people have been arrested and a handful have been killed during the widespread protests.
A van lost control and rammed into a roadside grocery shop in Central Market in Mangaluru, India. The shop owner and pickup van driver escaped with minor injuries but the grocery shop has been completely destroyed.
ISS Expedition 50 came to a end for Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA and Flight Engineers Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko of the Russian space agency Roscosmos as they returned to Earth on Monday, April 10, 2017 landing in the remote town of Dzhezkazgan in Kazakhstan.
At a UN Security Council meeting that was called after Thursday’s U.S. airstrikes in Syria, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley told world leaders that President Donald Trump’s administration is prepared to take further action if necessary. The airstrikes were ordered by Trump following reports of a chemical attack on Syrian citizens earlier in the week.
The Russian military on Friday said that it will help Syria beef up its air defenses after the US strike on an air base of Shayrat in central Syria. The Russia Ministry of Defense released footage of the base immediately after the attack. Russia Ministry of Defense spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Friday that a "complex of measures" to strengthen Syrian air defenses will be put in place shortly to help "protect the most sensitive Syrian infrastructure facilities."
The United States fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria on Thursday night, April 6, 2017, in retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians, U.S. officials said.