World

April 24, 2017 3:01 AM

Afghan army chief, defense minister resign following attack

By RAHIM FAIEZ Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan

Afghan officials say the country's army chief and the defense minister have resigned following the weekend Taliban attack at a northern army base that killed more than 100 military and other personnel.

The officials say President Ashraf Ghani accepted the resignations on Monday. It was not immediately clear who would replace Defense Minister Abdullah Habibi and Army Chief of Staff Qadam Shah Shahim.

The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media. The president's official Twitter account also confirmed the resignations.

In Friday's attack, gunmen and suicide bombers wearing army uniforms struck the compound of the 209th Corps of the Afghan National Army in northern Balkh province, killing and wounding scores. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the assault.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance 3:20

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance
AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities 2:44

AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities
White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing 1:30

White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing

View More Video

Nation & World Videos