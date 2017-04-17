World

April 17, 2017 12:46 AM

Veteran guide who first scaled Everest 10 times hospitalized

The Associated Press
KATHMANDU, Nepal

A Nepalese mountaineering official says a former Sherpa guide who was the first person to scale Mount Everest 10 times has been hospitalized after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

Ang Tshering of the Nepal Mountaineering Association said Monday that Ang Rita was rushed to a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal's capital, last week after he fell unconscious. He remains in serious condition, though his is situation is improving.

The 68-year-old Ang Rita scaled Everest 10 times from 1983 to 1996, when he quit climbing because of pressure from his family and health-related problems.

Several other climbers have passed his record, but he remains one of the most famous Everest climbers.

