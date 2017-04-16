World

April 16, 2017 3:07 AM

Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter

The Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania

Millions of Orthodox Christians around the world have celebrated Easter in overnight services and "holy fire" from Jerusalem.

This year the Orthodox churches celebrate Easter on the same Sunday when Roman Catholics and Protestants mark the holy festival. The Western Christian church follows the Gregorian calendar, while the Eastern Orthodox uses the older Julian calendar. The two Easters are often weeks apart.

In predominantly Orthodox Romania, Patriarch Daniel urged Christians to bring joy to "orphans, the sick, the elderly the poor... and the lonely." Late Saturday, Orthodox cleric transported the holy light from Jerusalem by plane and it was then flown to other churches around the country.

There are Orthodox churches in Greece, Russia, Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Moldova and elsewhere.

