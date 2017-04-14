AP PHOTOS: Good Friday marked around region in various ways

A woman stretches out her arms in prayer as balances a stone on her head as a form of penance during a Good Friday ritual, in Ganthier, Haiti, Friday, April 14, 2017. Thousands of Haitians flock to mount Calvaire Miracle with rocks balanced on their heads, to pray and seek renewal in one of the spiritually-steeped country’s biggest annual pilgrimages.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
Thousands of Haitians flock to mount Calvaire Miracle, some with rocks balanced on their heads as form of penance during a Good Friday ritual that is among the country’s largest annual pilgrimages, in Ganthier, Haiti, Friday, April 14, 2017. People appeal for blessings and pray for a peaceful country. Some raise their passports to heaven pleading for visas. Others pray for a loving relationship or cures for ailments.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
Parishioners reenact Jesus Christ's final hours during the a Good Friday event in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, April 14, 2017. Millions worldwide attend mock crucifixions and passion plays that mark the day Jesus was crucified, known to Christians as Good Friday.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
Artists works on a sand sculpture depicting Jesus Christ, during Holy Week celebrations in Arenal de Cochiraya, on the outskirts of Oruro, Bolivia, Friday, April 14, 2017. Two hundred artists gathered for the annual Good Friday event in the highland region, building sand sculptures based on the parables of Jesus.
Juan Karita
AP Photo
A parishioner reenacting Jesus' final hours stands on a cross during the annual Good Friday event in the historical city of Pirenopolis, Brazil, Friday, April 14, 2017. Christians all over the world attend mock crucifixions and passion plays that mark the day Jesus Christ was crucified, known to Christians as Good Friday.
Eraldo Peres
AP Photo
Portraying Jesus Christ, a parishioner reenacts Jesus Christ's final hours, in the traditional Good Friday procession, or Stations of the Cross in Pirenopolis, Brazil, Friday, April 14, 2017. Christians all over the world attend ceremonies that mark the day Jesus Christ was crucified, known as Good Friday.
Eraldo Peres
AP Photo
Portraying Jesus Christ, a parishioner reenacts Jesus Christ's final hours, in the traditional Good Friday procession, or Stations of the Cross in Pirenopolis, Brazil, Friday, April 14, 2017. Christians all over the world attend ceremonies that mark the day Jesus Christ was crucified, known as Good Friday.
Eraldo Peres
AP Photo
Parishioners take part in the Good Friday reenactment of Jesus' final hours in the historical city of Pirenopolis, state of Goias, Brazil, Friday, April 14, 2017. Christians all over the world attend ceremonies that mark the day Jesus Christ was crucified, known as Good Friday.
Eraldo Peres
AP Photo
Youngsters dressed as a Roman soldiers take part in the Good Friday procession of La Merced church in Antigua, Guatemala, early Friday, April 14, 2017. Around the world, Christians are coming together in observance of Good Friday, which they believe was the day Jesus was crucified.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
La Merced Catholic church penitents wait to participate in the Good Friday procession along the streets of Antigua, Guatemala, Friday, April 14, 2017. Around the world, Christians are coming together in observance of Good Friday, which they believe was the day Jesus was crucified.
Luis Soto
AP Photo
A woman stretches out her arms in prayer as she balances a stone on her head as a form of penance during a Good Friday ritual, in Ganthier, Haiti, Friday, April 14, 2017. Thousands of Haitians flock to mount Calvaire Miracle, some with rocks balanced on their heads, to pray and seek renewal in one of the spiritually-steeped country’s biggest annual pilgrimages.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
A penitent carries a bundle of thorny branches as a Holy Week procession departs from the Santa Prisca Church, in Taxco, Mexico, Thursday, April 13, 2017. In Taxco, Roman Catholic brotherhoods preserve a Holy Week tradition that dates back to the 1600's. In processions that last from Thursday evening into the early morning hours of Friday, hooded penitents drag chains and shoulder the thorny bundles through the streets, as some flog themselves with nail-studded whips meant to bring them closer to God.
Rebecca Blackwell
AP Photo
A penitent rests on his cross after flagellating himself, during a Holy Week procession in Taxco, Mexico, late Thursday, April 13, 2017. In Taxco, Roman Catholic brotherhoods preserve a Holy Week tradition that dates to the 1600's. In processions that last from Thursday evening into the early morning hours of Friday, hooded penitents drag chains and shoulder bundles of thorny branches through the streets, as some flog themselves with nail-studded whips meant to bring them closer to God.
Rebecca Blackwell
AP Photo
Hooded women, known as "encorvadas" or hunchbacks, walk barefoot through the cobblestone streets, dragging chains and carrying crucifixes, during a Holy Week procession in Taxco, Mexico, just after midnight on the morning of Friday, April 14, 2017. Thousands of tourists attend the elaborate Holy Week parades in Taxco, appreciating the traditional processions which date back to 1600's.
Rebecca Blackwell
AP Photo
Church groups carry representations of Christ on the cross as they walk in a Holy Week procession in Taxco, Mexico, late Thursday, April 13, 2017. Holy Week commemorates the last week of the earthly life of Jesus Christ, culminating in his crucifixion on Good Friday and his resurrection on Easter Sunday.
Rebecca Blackwell
AP Photo
Penitents participate in a Holy Week procession on Good Friday in Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala, Friday, April 14, 2017. Millions worldwide take part in mock crucifixions and passion plays that mark Jesus Christ's last day on Earth, known to Christians as Good Friday.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
A local resident poses for a portrait dressed as a Roman soldier before participating in a reenactment of the Via Crucis, or Way of the Cross, in the village of San Mateo, some 50 km north of Mexico City, Mexico, Friday, April 14, 2017. Holy Week commemorates the last week of the earthly life of Jesus Christ culminating in his crucifixion on Good Friday and his resurrection on Easter Sunday.
Marco Ugarte
AP Photo
People reenact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ during Holy Week celebrations on a hill outside the village of San Mateo, some 50 km. north of Mexico City, Mexico, Friday, April 14, 2017. Holy Week commemorates the last week of the earthly life of Christ culminating in his crucifixion on Good Friday and his resurrection on Easter Sunday.
Marco Ugarte
AP Photo
A makeshift tent is pitched on a mound of sand at the Arenal de Cochiraya, during Holy Week celebrations on the outskirts of Oruro, Bolivia, Friday, April 14, 2017. Two hundred artists gathered for the annual Good Friday event in the highland region, building sand sculptures based on the parables of Jesus Christ.
Juan Karita
AP Photo
Haitians gather at the 14th station of the cross around a man sitting on the horizontal bar of the cross, who they believe has been taken over by a voodoo spirit, during the annual Good Friday pilgrimage to the mount Calvaire Miracle, in Ganthier, Haiti, Friday, April 14, 2017.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
Couples dance after arriving at the summit of mount Calvaire Miracle, where thousands of Haitians flock as a form of penance during a Good Friday ritual that is among the country’s largest annual pilgrimages, in Ganthier, Haiti, Friday, April 14, 2017. People appeal for blessings and pray for a peaceful country. Some raise their passports to heaven pleading for visas. Others pray for a loving relationship or cures for ailments.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
Portraying Jesus Christ, an actor reenacts a fall by Jesus Christ, in the traditional Good Friday procession, or the Stations of the Cross in Pirenopolis, Brazil, Friday, April 14, 2017. Millions worldwide attend mock crucifixions and passion plays that mark the day Jesus Christ was crucified, known to Christians as Good Friday.
Eraldo Peres
AP Photo
A child actor watches as Jesus Christ is condemned before Pontius Pilate in the annual Good Friday event that re-enacts Jesus' last days on Earth, in the historical city of Pirenopolis, Brazil, Friday, April 14, 2017. Christians all over the world attend mock crucifixions and passion plays that mark the day Jesus was crucified, known to Christians as Good Friday.
Eraldo Peres
AP Photo
Doused with fake blood, Jose Dagmar, who plays the role of Jesus Christ in the annual Good Friday event that re-enacts Jesus' last days on Earth, rests inside Our Lady of Rosario church in the historical city of Pirenopolis, Brazil, Friday, April 14, 2017. Christians all over the world attend mock crucifixions and passion plays that mark the day Jesus was crucified, known to Christians as Good Friday.
Eraldo Peres
AP Photo
A Catholic faithful group of "Estacioneros" sing during Good Friday celebrations in "Tanarandy" town, south of Asuncion, Paraguay, Friday, April 14, 2017. This celebration of Holy Week is an expression of syncretism between local culture and catholic traditions.
Jorge Saenz
AP Photo
The altarpiece made with corn and wood presides at the Good Friday celebration at "Tanarandy" town, south of Asuncion, Paraguay, Friday, April 14, 2017. Thousands of Paraguayans participate in the celebration of Good Friday, as an expression of syncretism between local culture and catholic traditions.
Jorge Saenz
AP Photo
A Catholic faithful group of "Estacioneros" sing during Good Friday celebrations in "Tanarandy" town, south of Asuncion, Paraguay, Friday, April 14, 2017. This celebration of Holy Week is an expression of syncretism between local culture and catholic traditions.
Jorge Saenz
AP Photo
Thousands of faithful Catholics of Paraguay participate in a "Tanarandy" town procession, south of Asuncion, Paraguay, Friday, April 14, 2017. This 25 years old celebration of Good Friday is an expression of syncretism between local culture and catholic traditions.
Jorge Saenz
AP Photo
Comments