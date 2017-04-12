Expedition 50 returns to Earth

ISS Expedition 50 came to a end for Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA and Flight Engineers Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko of the Russian space agency Roscosmos as they returned to Earth on Monday, April 10, 2017 landing in the remote town of Dzhezkazgan in Kazakhstan.
