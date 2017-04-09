World

April 9, 2017 8:08 AM

Somalia's new army chief survives car bomb that kills 13

By ABDI GULED Associated Press
MOGADISHU, Somalia

Somalia's new military chief survived a suicide car bomb attack on Sunday that killed 13 people, police say.

Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Jimale had just been sworn into office and was traveling in a convoy with senior military officials when the bomb exploded near Somalia's defense ministry compound in Mogadishu, police say.

Five soldiers and at least 8 civilians travelling in a passing minibus were killed, said Capt. Mohamed Hussein, a senior Somali police officer.

Somalia's Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab, claimed responsibility for the attack.

A huge cloud of smoke billowed over the scene and heavy gunfire was heard in the area.

At the blast scene, the wreckage of a civilian minibus destroyed by the powerful bomb was in the street, with a pool of blood under the vehicle. Burning debris littered the scene.

Soldiers opened fire in the air to disperse a crowd standing near a car of an electricity company that was destroyed by the blast.

"What happened here was a painful tragedy - the blast struck two packed minibuses and no one survived," said Abdifitah Halane, a spokesman for Mogadishu's mayor.

"There is flesh and blood everywhere," he said looking at the destruction caused by the blast.

Behind the wreckage of a minibus, a bereaved woman wept and called out the name of a man presumed to be her husband who was thought to have been in the car.

Related content

World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Panic after Stockholm terror attack

View more video

Nation & World Videos