2 killed, 4 injured, 11 missing in house collapse in Poland

0:38 Saint Stephen's girls lacrosse wins district title Pause

0:22 Cat burglar scales fire escape to steal jewelry

0:41 John Booth assesses Manatee's season-ending loss to Dr. Phillips

6:01 Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight details 'Operation Spring Smack Down' results, yielding 28 arrests

5:21 Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells briefs media on end of standoff

2:25 Exploring California bridge via drone

3:49 Winners reflect on 2017 Golden Herald Awards

3:00 Megan Zoller of Infant Swimming Resource shows how she works with toddlers

1:05 In sickness and in health, Bluffton couple tie the knot