The Latest: 6 released, 9 still hospitalized in truck attack

0:22 Cat burglar scales fire escape to steal jewelry Pause

0:38 Saint Stephen's girls lacrosse wins district title

5:21 Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells briefs media on end of standoff

6:01 Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight details 'Operation Spring Smack Down' results, yielding 28 arrests

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

3:20 Surveillance cameras capture frightening moment for Bradenton police officer

2:57 Lieutenant speaks about burglary when the suspect fought back

1:16 Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice

2:39 Sheriff Wells discusses hostage situation at mobile home park where man was killed by SWAT