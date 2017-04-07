Russia cockpit video of damaged Syria base

The Russian military on Friday said that it will help Syria beef up its air defenses after the US strike on an air base of Shayrat in central Syria. The Russia Ministry of Defense released footage of the base immediately after the attack. Russia Ministry of Defense spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Friday that a "complex of measures" to strengthen Syrian air defenses will be put in place shortly to help "protect the most sensitive Syrian infrastructure facilities."
Russia Ministry of Defense via AP
'Chimp mom' raises to small chimpanzees in her Havana apartment

'Chimp mom' raises to small chimpanzees in her Havana apartment

Over the last year Ada and Aduma have broken Martha Llanes' television and computer key board, chewed her telephone to pieces and ruined much of her furniture. She has forgiven them for every transgression. It's hard to stay angry at a baby chimpanzee when it clambers up your leg and into your arms and plants a kiss on your cheek in a plea for forgiveness.

