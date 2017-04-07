Russia cockpit video of damaged Syria base

The Russian military on Friday said that it will help Syria beef up its air defenses after the US strike on an air base of Shayrat in central Syria. The Russia Ministry of Defense released footage of the base immediately after the attack. Russia Ministry of Defense spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Friday that a "complex of measures" to strengthen Syrian air defenses will be put in place shortly to help "protect the most sensitive Syrian infrastructure facilities."
Russia Ministry of Defense via AP
The United States fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria on Thursday night, April 6, 2017, in retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians, U.S. officials said.
