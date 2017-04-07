U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

The United States fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria on Thursday night, April 6, 2017, in retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians, U.S. officials said.
U.S. Department of Defense
'Chimp mom' raises to small chimpanzees in her Havana apartment

World

'Chimp mom' raises to small chimpanzees in her Havana apartment

Over the last year Ada and Aduma have broken Martha Llanes' television and computer key board, chewed her telephone to pieces and ruined much of her furniture. She has forgiven them for every transgression. It's hard to stay angry at a baby chimpanzee when it clambers up your leg and into your arms and plants a kiss on your cheek in a plea for forgiveness.

Nation & World Videos