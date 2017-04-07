The Latest: Netanyahu welcomes US attack on Syria base

The Latest on events in Syria (all times local):
5:50 a.m.
Israel's prime minister has welcomed the U.S. attack on a Syrian air base saying he "fully supports" President Trump's decision.
Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday in a statement that "In both word and action" Trump "sent a strong and clear message" that "the use and spread of chemical weapons will not be tolerated."
Israel's Channel 2 TV said Israel along with other allies was notified about the U.S. strike.
The attacks in neighboring Syria have worried Israel, which has warned against "game-changing" weapons reaching Hezbollah in Lebanon from the country, which supports the militant group. Last month Israel shot down an anti-aircraft missile fired at its planes as they struck a suspected Hezbollah weapons convoy.
Israel also has treated several thousand Syrians wounded in fighting and provided humanitarian aid to some Syrian communities near the Israeli frontier in the Golan Heights.
