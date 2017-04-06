'Chimp mom' raises to small chimpanzees in her Havana apartment

Over the last year Ada and Aduma have broken Martha Llanes' television and computer key board, chewed her telephone to pieces and ruined much of her furniture. She has forgiven them for every transgression. It's hard to stay angry at a baby chimpanzee when it clambers up your leg and into your arms and plants a kiss on your cheek in a plea for forgiveness.