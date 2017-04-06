Somalia roadside bomb kills at least 20 in minibus: Official

0:54 Surveillance video shows moment motorcycle rider is hit by flying mattress Pause

0:46 Sheriff's office spokesman talks about standoff at mobile home park

0:06 Deputies investigate reported shooting in Bradenton

0:37 Scenes of flooding near University of South Carolina's campus

2:16 Bloodhounds can help police find missing people

3:20 Surveillance cameras capture frightening moment for Bradenton police officer

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

1:09 Hyatt Place to welcome first guests April 28

1:27 New marketing study offers tool for economic development of Lakewood Ranch