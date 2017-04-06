Iraqi government: IS downs army helicopter over Mosul

3:20 Surveillance cameras capture frightening moment for Bradenton police officer Pause

2:43 200,000 expected to use Premier Sports Campus in 2017

2:57 Lieutenant speaks about burglary when the suspect fought back

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

1:09 Hyatt Place to welcome first guests April 28

1:49 Coastal Orthopedics officials believe Lakewood Ranch is embarking on a dramatic growth spurt

2:16 Bloodhounds can help police find missing people

0:57 Governor Rick Scott attends Zika roundtable

5:51 Tar Heel fans welcome national champion team home