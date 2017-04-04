Sweet sound of student singing 'Hallelujah' echoes from an Italian wishing well

1:43 New documentary, 'American Dreams,' to make world debut Pause

1:08 Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee County clients rely on program

26:22 UNC's Roy Williams and players talk about redemption in winning national championship

0:36 Surveillance video shows smoke shop clerk shooting 13-year-old (Graphic Content)

4:45 Murder victim's daughter and her boyfriend extradited to Manatee County

1:38 Opioid epidemic 'critical, critical problem' for Florida

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids

0:35 Time-lapse of Tar Heels fans celebrating UNC's national championship in Chapel Hill

1:59 Raw Video: UNC fans celebrate National Championship on Franklin Street