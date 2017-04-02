Pakistan shrine custodian kills 20 in apparent cult ritual

1:13 Desoto Speedway honors Dave Steele with moment of silence Pause

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

0:48 A new park is coming waterside of Ware's Creek

0:30 Man killed in violent crash at Texas toll booth

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

0:22 California Highway Patrol seeking car surfing daredevil after dangerous highway stunt

0:26 Duette resident describes witnessing plane crash

1:44 Aimee Boorman, longtime coach of Simone Biles, will coach in Manatee County

2:52 Aimee Boorman talks Olympics, Simone Biles