Raised South Korean ferry Sewol heading to port

3:25 Ed and Joanne Dick's children recall Joanne Dick Pause

1:18 Wall Street meets the Gulf Coast

1:11 Dolphins frolic in Manatee River

1:35 Sarasota police trying to identify this man who tried to pick up a package bought with stolen information

1:24 America's oldest female astronaut works after record-setting spacewalk

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

1:20 Palmetto Pines Golf Course to begin closing

0:45 The un-fore-gettable bowling strike made with a golf ball

1:44 Bobby Orr and Derek Sanderson come to Bradenton